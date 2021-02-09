Family Wants Win In Wrongful Death Suit Against Cruise

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 2:05 PM EST) -- The family of an 18-month-old who died after falling through a window on a Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. ship is asking a Florida federal judge for a win on two of three counts in their wrongful death suit, saying it's undisputed that the cruise company was aware of the falling risks and failed to take steps to prevent it. In a motion for summary judgment Monday, the Wiegand family said the company's practices and policies showed it was well aware that children could fall from the windows overlooking the pool deck on its cruises, but while it took some steps to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS