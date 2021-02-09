AbbVie, Others Move To End Generic Bystolic Antitrust Claims

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:42 PM EST) -- AbbVie Inc. and subsidiaries have fired back against a consolidated class action accusing the drug giant of reaping millions of dollars in profit by paying competitors to delay generic forms of the blood pressure drug Bystolic, arguing in a dismissal motion that some buyers lack standing to assert various state antitrust and consumer-protection claims. The city of Baltimore and several union benefits and welfare funds, also referred to as indirect or end-payor buyers, alleged in New York federal court on Monday that AbbVie and seven subsidiaries under the Allergan and Forest Laboratories names used reverse payments — an antitrust scheme known...

