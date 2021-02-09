Serbia Hit With Telecom Arbitration From Int'l Media Co.

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:19 PM EST) -- Dutch media company United Group BV has initiated arbitration against the Republic of Serbia after its government allegedly harassed United Group's telecommunications businesses in favor of rival Telekom Srbija, which is a state-owned telecommunications company. The case initiated by United Group — which operates television provider Serbia Broadband or SBB — was registered with the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes on Thursday, three days after the company issued a lengthy announcement titled "Independent media in Serbia must be protected from ongoing government attacks." United Group claims the Serbian government's conduct violated the 2002 bilateral investment treaties between Serbia and the Netherlands....

