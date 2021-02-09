DHS Plan To Photograph All Travelers Faces Public Scrutiny

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:58 PM EST) -- The Biden administration is reopening a public comment period for a Trump-era U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy proposal requiring the collection of facial images and other biometric records from noncitizens entering or leaving the U.S., a system that critics say poses risks to civil liberties and individual privacy. In a notice of proposed rulemaking set for publication Wednesday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it is reopening the public comment period for the Trump-era policy proposal which seeks to move the agency's facial recognition entry-exit system out of the pilot phase and give the department the authority to install the technology at all...

