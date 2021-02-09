Ex-Client Fights To Revive Botched IUD Malpractice Case

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:24 PM EST) -- An ex-client of Weller Green Toups & Terrell LLP has asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive her lawsuit accusing the firm of bungling her medical malpractice and product liability claims by missing filing deadlines and lying about her case's progress, saying the lower court tossed it on grounds the firm never raised. Rachael Stevens, who retained the firm and partner B. Adam Terrell shortly after having surgery to remove a Mirena IUD that perforated her uterus and became lodged in her abdominal cavity, filed the petition for review with the state's high court on Monday. She said the trial court...

