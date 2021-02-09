San Diego To Pay $3.4M To Settle Firefighters' OT Claims

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:46 PM EST) -- San Diego will pay $3.4 million to firefighters to settle claims that the city failed to factor benefits into the calculation for overtime pay, after a California federal court approved a settlement and ended the conditionally certified wage and hour collective action. In an order Monday, U.S. District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel granted a joint request by the City of San Diego and a group of firefighters to approve their settlement, saying the agreement was fair and reasonable and demonstrated a legitimate dispute between the parties. "Given that there are several bona fide disputes in this case, a number of variables...

