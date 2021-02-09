Models Score 2nd Circ. Win In Fight Over Strip Club Ads

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- Models who accused New York strip clubs of misusing their images in advertisements were dealt a partial victory after the Second Circuit ruled on Tuesday that a lower court erred when it found the clubs not liable for violating state publicity laws. In a 72-page published opinion, a three-judge panel found that a New York federal judge erred in finding that six models entered into a "comprehensive" release that gave Manhattan-based strip clubs New York Dolls Gentlemen's Club, Flashdancers Gentlemen's Club and Private Eyes Gentlemen's Club "unlimited rights" to use their images. The terms of the releases for two of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS