Con Man Can't Get Redo In $43M Tribal Bond Conviction

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:57 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel on Tuesday refused to reconsider career con man John Galanis' conviction for participating in a tribal bond rip-off, lowering the more than $43 million restitution award owed to a South Dakota tribe only slightly, by $357,740. Galanis argued before the circuit panel that the district court improperly reopened his case so the jury could see evidence of a 2016 stock fraud. But Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr., Reena Raggi and William J. Nardini found that the 77-year-old's counsel had "open[ed] the door" for the jury to hear the evidence in question. Evidence of the 2016 stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS