Land O'Lakes Can't Slip Ex-Workers' Suit Over 401(k) Handling

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- A Minnesota federal judge has left largely intact former Land O'Lakes employees' proposed class action claiming the dairy cooperative loaded their retirement plan with poorly performing, high-fee investment options. U.S. District Judge David S. Doty said Tuesday that former Land O'Lakes employees Mark A. Laurance and Craig Parmer had sufficiently pled that Land O'Lakes, its board of directors and its retirement plan committee acted imprudently by not investigating institutional class shares sooner and by paying record-keeping fees above market rate. "These allegations draw a plausible inference that defendants failed to negotiate for a better deal or failed to realize they should...

