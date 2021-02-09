2nd Circ. Says No 2nd Shot For Milberg In $12M Fee Dispute

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday upheld a lower court's dismissal of Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman PLLC predecessor Milberg LLP's pursuit of nearly $12 million in contingency fees from former clients, saying its petition failed to comply with a timing provision of federal arbitration law. The decision came down in a long-running dispute between Milberg LLP, which has since merged with multiple firms, and clients it represented in Germany and Luxembourg in their suit for recovery on defaulted Argentine bonds. The firm in 2019 sued in the Southern District of New York seeking to vacate an arbitration award that said it was entitled to...

