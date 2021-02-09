Jackson Walker Fights Appeal Of Malpractice Suit Win

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Jackson Walker LLP told a Texas appellate court on Monday there's no need to disturb a trial court's ruling that a former client lacked the capacity to execute a will, saying a jury's decision barred the would-be beneficiaries from pursuing claims the firm's alleged malpractice caused the will to be unenforceable. Responding to an appeal lodged by the beneficiaries of Lesey Kinsel's trust with the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth in October, the law firm argued that the issue has already been litigated by a jury, and affirmed by the Texas Supreme Court, meaning collateral estoppel bars the claims. The case revolves around...

