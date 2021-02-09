Texas Atty Arrested On Telephone Harassment Charge

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- The co-founder of a San Antonio law firm representing Bexar County, Texas, in a billion-dollar lawsuit against opioid manufacturers was arrested Monday on a charge of telephone harassment. Martin J. Phipps of Phipps Mayes PLLC was arrested on the misdemeanor charge Monday afternoon, according to the Bexar County Magistrate's Office. Phipps, 51, texted a woman he was romantically involved with over 40 times in late December, urging her on various occasions to return home, according to an arrest warrant obtained by KENS television in San Antonio. The woman left her personal belongings behind as she fled to Mexico, purportedly because she...

