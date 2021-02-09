Huawei Urges 5th Circ. To Remove Security Threat Label

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. has urged the Fifth Circuit to remove a national security threat designation limiting its access to the U.S. market, saying the label would have industrywide repercussions. When the Federal Communications Commission deemed Huawei and its American unit, Huawei Technologies USA Inc., to be national security threats, the agency overstepped its authority and ruled against the evidence, Huawei said in a complaint Monday. "The order on review potentially impacts the financial interests of the telecommunications industry as a whole, including manufacturers, end users, and service providers in a broad range of industries, such as internet,...

