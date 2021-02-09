DoorDash Fights To End Gig Status Suit Under Prop 22

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 9:43 PM EST) -- DoorDash Inc. urged a California judge Tuesday to change her tentative decision to preserve a San Francisco district attorney's lawsuit alleging the delivery service misclassifies drivers as independent contractors, arguing Golden State voters' passage of Proposition 22 "fundamentally altered the nature of the case" and that it can't proceed. During a hearing held by telephone, Joshua S. Lipshutz of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP argued on behalf of DoorDash that voters approved the business-backed ballot measure in November, and it specifically identifies app-based companies like DoorDash and its drivers as exempt from California's revised worker classification test, called A.B. 5, which...

