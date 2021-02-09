Juul Says Subclasses 'Inexplicably' Never Filed Complaints

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:47 PM EST) -- E-cigarette maker Juul asked a California federal judge Monday to trim multidistrict litigation that claims the company marketed its tobacco products to teens and fueled a youth vaping epidemic, arguing more than half of the subclasses and class representatives should be dropped since they didn't file actual complaints. The MDL includes claims by hundreds of plaintiffs — including school districts, Native American tribes and municipal governments — alleging Juul and Altria Group, which holds a 35% stake in Juul, misleadingly told the public that e-cigarettes are safer than traditional cigarettes, when the products were designed to give users higher doses of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS