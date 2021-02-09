NLRB Acting Prosecutor Moves To End Suits Against 'Scabby'

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 12:15 PM EST) -- The National Labor Relations Board's new acting prosecutor is moving to end high-profile litigation that former General Counsel Peter Robb filed to block unions from deploying inflatable rats and erecting large banners in some protests. Acting General Counsel Peter Sung Ohr asked the NLRB in a motion dated Feb. 2 to let him withdraw a suit alleging an International Union of Operating Engineers local crossed the line when it deployed the union protest symbol Scabby the Rat outside an RV trade show. It was not immediately clear Tuesday when the memo was released publicly. Ohr also asked the board to let...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS