NY AG Wants Feds To Ensure Baby Food Safety As Suits Grow

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general on Tuesday called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action on a congressional report revealing high levels of toxins in major baby food brands, saying safety shouldn't be controversial as lawsuits against baby food makers begin to mount. New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock that the agency should set standards for all baby food, not just rice cereal, and that baby food makers should be required to test their finished products for toxic metals instead of just their separate ingredients. The letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS