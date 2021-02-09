Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NY AG Wants Feds To Ensure Baby Food Safety As Suits Grow

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 8:33 PM EST) -- The New York attorney general on Tuesday called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to take action on a congressional report revealing high levels of toxins in major baby food brands, saying safety shouldn't be controversial as lawsuits against baby food makers begin to mount.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a letter to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock that the agency should set standards for all baby food, not just rice cereal, and that baby food makers should be required to test their finished products for toxic metals instead of just their separate ingredients. The letter...

