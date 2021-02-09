Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Minn. Backs Tribe's Quick Win Bid In Police Jurisdiction Suit

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:50 PM EST) -- Minnesota filed a brief Tuesday supporting the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe's request for partial summary judgment in a tribal police jurisdiction dispute, saying the state believes federal law backs the tribe so the Minnesota federal court should honor a treaty outlining reservation boundaries.

The tribe sued its county of Mille Lacs, its sheriff and its county attorney in Minnesota federal court after they infringed on tribal police authority and flouted the reservation's boundaries as outlined in an 1855 treaty. The two sides are now disputing whether the treaty has been disestablished or diminished since its ratification.

The state of Minnesota...

