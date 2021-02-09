Fla. Atty Suspended Over Misappropriating Client Funds

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- The Florida Supreme Court on Tuesday approved the emergency suspension of a Lutz-based attorney, alleging that she misappropriated client funds and provided doctored materials in an attempt to prove otherwise. The Florida Bar on Friday filed a petition seeking an emergency suspension against Oanh Kim Tran for violations deriving from pocketing at least $87,773.85 of client funds. The Supreme Court suspended Tran from the practice of law until further notice. According to her LinkedIn, she is the principal attorney at the Law Offices of Kim Oanh Tran and was previously an attorney at personal injury firm Kanner & Pintaluga PA. In...

