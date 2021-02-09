Biden Admin. Won't Override Oregon LNG Project Rejection

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 6:15 PM EST) -- The Biden administration won't overturn Oregon's decision to block a controversial $10 billion liquefied natural gas export project on the state's shoreline after finding developers hadn't shown the project is consistent with coastal zone management plans. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration sided with the state Monday, after determining an appeal by project developer Pembina Pipeline Corp. didn't include enough evidence to override the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development's objections raised pursuant to the federal Coastal Zone Management Act. The objections, which preclude federal agencies from issuing licenses and permits for the project, were sustained after Pembin failed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS