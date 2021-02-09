Country Star Yoakam Sues To Derail Warner's 'Gravy Train'

Law360 (February 9, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Multiplatinum-selling country music singer Dwight Yoakam sued Warner Music Group in California federal court Tuesday, claiming that when he tried to terminate his 35-year relationship with the record label, it "maliciously punished" him by essentially holding his copyrights "hostage" to keep its "gravy train" chugging. The two-time Grammy Award winner claims Warner Music Group and its subsidiaries, Warner Records and Rhino Entertainment Co., made millions of dollars off his artistry over three-and-a-half decades but then "blatantly ignored" his termination rights under the Copyright Act "for no legitimate reason other than their own greed." The record companies "do not want their gravy train...

