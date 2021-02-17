Start Preparing For Germany's Corporate Sanctions Act

Law360 (February 17, 2021, 4:40 PM EST) -- Multinational companies doing business in Germany should get ready for a new sheriff in town — in a manner of speaking. After many years of debate, Germany finally is poised to pass legislation that will allow corporate entities to be held liable for crimes. The proposed Corporate Sanctions Act — Verbandssanktionengesetz — will bring Germany into line with most other countries in the European Union, as well as with the United Kingdom and the U.S., which long have imposed criminal liability on corporate entities.[1] Germany's historical lack of corporate criminal liability has made the country an outlier, especially in the world of anti-corruption enforcement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS