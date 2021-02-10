'60s Rock Band Sues Sony Over Music In Ford Commercial

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:34 PM EST) -- Classic rock duo The Turtles is suing Sony Music for allegedly authorizing a Ford television commercial featuring a 1990s track by rapper D-Nice that sampled one of the band's songs. In a lawsuit filed Tuesday in California federal court, the band said it had legally allowed D-Nice to sample their 1968 song "Buzzsaw" on his 1990 hit "Call Me D-Nice" but that the deal had included a specific requirement that the band sign off on any use in advertisements. That provision was violated last month, the band said, when Ford ran a commercial for F-150 trucks that featured D-Nice's famous song....

