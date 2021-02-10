Judge Recommends Not Axing Gree Patents Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The maker of popular mobile game Clash of Clans should not be able to strike down virtual city-building patents ahead of a trial next month, an Eastern District of Texas judge has recommended, rejecting arguments that the patents are related to one already invalidated by the Federal Circuit. In a report issued Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne recommended the denial of Supercell's motion seeking summary judgment that six Gree Inc. patents are invalid under the doctrine of collateral estoppel. Supercell had argued that there was "no material difference" between the claims of the patents at issue and Gree's U.S....

