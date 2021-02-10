Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge Recommends Not Axing Gree Patents Ahead Of Trial

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:45 PM EST) -- The maker of popular mobile game Clash of Clans should not be able to strike down virtual city-building patents ahead of a trial next month, an Eastern District of Texas judge has recommended, rejecting arguments that the patents are related to one already invalidated by the Federal Circuit.

In a report issued Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne recommended the denial of  Supercell's motion seeking summary judgment that six Gree Inc. patents are invalid under the doctrine of collateral estoppel.

Supercell had argued that there was "no material difference" between the claims of the patents at issue and Gree's U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!