Indivior Investor Wants OK For $2M Deal In Suboxone Dispute

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:48 PM EST) -- An Indivior PLC investor asked a New Jersey federal court on Tuesday to bless a $2 million settlement resolving proposed class claims that the company's stock plunged amid criminal charges accusing executives of downplaying the addiction potential of opioid treatment drug Suboxone, saying the deal resulted from arm's-length negotiations. In a motion for preliminary approval, lead plaintiff Michael Van Dorp said the deal is a "highly favorable result" that recovered nearly 31% of the class's estimated damages, "despite significant risk." Lead counsel The Rosen Law Firm PA is seeking a one-third cut as an attorney fee, a percentage Van Dorp said...

