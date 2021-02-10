CIT Tries To Get Its Arms Around 3,500 China Tariff Suits

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 4:05 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade panel on Wednesday began sketching a road map to manage the more than 3,500 lawsuits filed against the Trump administration's tariffs on at least $300 billion worth of Chinese goods. In a brief order, the panel created a new master case, known as In Re Section 301 Cases, that will serve as the hub for the thousands of importers who have sued to recoup duties they claim were imposed illegally by former President Donald Trump. The panel issued instructions intended to "reduce the time and expense of duplicate filings of documents through the use of a...

