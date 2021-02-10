King & Spalding Guides Bank OZK's $70M Manhattan Loan

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 3:02 PM EST) -- King & Spalding LLP represented Bank OZK in connection with its $70 million loan to multiple JD Carlisle entities for commercial and residential properties on East 30th Street in Manhattan as well as nearby air rights on Madison Avenue, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The financing is for a commercial property at 15-19 E. 30th St., a single residential condo unit at 13 E. 30th St. and air rights at 132 Madison Ave. Mortgage documents filed in New York Wednesday show Bank OZK made two loans for the properties, one for $55.5 million and a second...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS