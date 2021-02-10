Brandt Seeks 2nd Pause In Worker's Finger Scan Privacy Suit

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- Construction equipment manufacturer Brandt Industries asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to again press pause on a former employee's biometric privacy suit until the state's appellate courts resolve some long outstanding questions that could significantly impact his claims. Brandt Industries USA Ltd. told U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm that although he's already paused former employee Joseph Sherman's biometric privacy lawsuit once, he should stay the case again as questions surrounding the applicability of the state's workers' compensation exclusivity provision and the proper statute of limitations continue to make their way through the Illinois appellate and supreme courts. Judge Mihm had initially...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS