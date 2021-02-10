Biden's Immigration Plan Should Do More to Protect Workers

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- On his first day in office, President Joe Biden proposed a bold immigration plan that would provide more expansive paths to citizenship for millions of undocumented immigrants. The bill, known as the U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021,[1] also addresses another crucial problem — the exploitation of immigrant workers — but does not go far enough. To adequately protect workers, the new administration must disentangle immigration enforcement from the criminal justice system and its seepage into workplace enforcement, and upgrade labor standards enforcement more broadly. The bill proposes to address workplace exploitation by expanding access to U visas[2] for victims of employer...

