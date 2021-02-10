Nike Beats Fed. Circ. Appeal In Golf Club Patent Fight

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed an Illinois federal judge's invalidation of part of a golf club patent that Nike was accused of infringing, agreeing that certain terms in the claim weren't clearly defined. A three-judge panel rejected Saso Golf Inc.'s appeal of a lower-court order finding that a claim in a patent it owns — which is meant to help golfers avoid "hook shots" by shifting weight in the clubhead closer to the player — was invalid on grounds of indefiniteness. The panel said the patent lacked clear definitions of the terms "toe" — the part of the clubhead farthest...

