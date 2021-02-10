ICJ Judge Resigns As Arbitrator In China Real Estate Case

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:26 PM EST) -- Peter Tomka has resigned from a tribunal overseeing arbitration filed against China by a real estate investor amid scrutiny stemming from a policy prohibiting judges at the International Court of Justice from participating in investor-state arbitrations. Tomka, a Slovak native who had been appointed by China in the arbitration on Aug. 17, resigned from the tribunal on Feb. 6 — the same day that his reelection as a member of the ICJ took effect. He had been reelected by the U.N. Security Council as an ICJ member on Nov. 12. No reasons for the resignation were published by the administering institution,...

