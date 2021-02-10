Failed Bank's Execs, Atty Fight Fraud Convictions At 9th Circ.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- A former real estate lawyer and two ex-Sonoma Valley Bank executives urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to reverse their convictions for concealing millions of dollars in illicit loans to a now-deceased wine-country developer, arguing the trial judge made evidentiary and jury instruction errors and unfairly enhanced their sentences. The arguments came during a nearly three-hour hearing on more than a dozen appeals by former Sonoma Valley CEO Sean C. Cutting, former Chief Loan Officer Brian S. Melland and the developer's lawyer, David J. Lonich. The trio challenged several aspects of their 2017 jury trial convictions and prison sentences for their...

