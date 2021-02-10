7-Eleven Franchisees Seek 9th Circ. Take On Nixed Class Cert.

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 10:02 PM EST) -- California 7-Eleven franchise owners who say they should be considered employees of the parent company, not independent contractors, asked a federal judge Wednesday to allow the Ninth Circuit to weigh in on his denial earlier this week of their bid for class status. Franchisees Serge Haitayan, Jaspreet Dhillon, Robert Elkins and Maninder "Paul" Lobana asked the California federal judge to to stay the case and wait for an apparently looming Ninth Circuit decision that could clarify which worker-classification test should apply to claims of the alleged labor code violations. Or, they said, the judge should certify his Monday order denying class...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS