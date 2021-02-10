Bernstein Litowitz Says Hiring Ex-Client Poses No Conflict

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 6:52 PM EST) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP on Wednesday told a California federal judge that hiring the former deputy CEO of its own client in the midst of a massive investor class action against Symantec Corp. was completely above board, slamming Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP for seeking "revenge." Bernstein Litowitz is representing SEB Investment Management, the lead plaintiff in a certified class of investors suing the cybersecurity company behind Norton Antivirus. The investors allege Symantec and its board reported false quarterly revenues to protect executive bonuses. Robbins Geller raised its conflict of interest concerns in December, telling the court that...

