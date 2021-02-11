End 'Forced Arbitration,' Ex-Fox Host Carlson Urges House

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson, whose sexual harassment suit against network chief Roger Ailes helped pave the way for the #MeToo movement, urged lawmakers Thursday to block mandatory arbitration clauses like the one she narrowly escaped by settling with Fox. Carlson joined legal experts before a U.S. House of Representatives panel weighing Democratic proposals to limit required arbitration in areas such as employment, consumer actions, antitrust and civil rights. Republicans sounded alarms about nixing mandatory arbitration entirely but agreed with Carlson that secrecy in sexual harassment cases remains a problem. The TV journalist, who reached a multimillion-dollar deal to resolve...

