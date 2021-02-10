Trucking Co. CR England Sues La. Firm Over Faked Crashes

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 8:06 PM EST) -- Commercial trucking giant C.R. England accused a New Orleans personal injury firm of conspiring to stage an October 2015 tractor-trailer accident that it pinned on C.R. England's driver to extract a $4.7 million settlement, according to a federal racketeering suit filed Tuesday. C.R. England filed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act suit against The King Firm LLC and one of its attorneys, Jason F. Giles, as well as six other individuals who were part of an alleged ring of "slammers" or "spotters" who were paid to fake accidents with 18-wheeler trucks in order to score sizable settlements from trucking companies...

