5th Circ. Revives 3 Late BP Oil Spill Injury Claims

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Tuesday reversed three case dismissals from a Louisiana federal judge and affirmed two other dismissals in suits against oil giant BP from people who suffered injuries following the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill. The five cases are among thousands of claims that are part of multidistrict litigation in the Eastern District of Louisiana seeking to hold BP liable for the oil spill disaster that killed 11 people and caused 4 million barrels of oil to spill into the Gulf of Mexico. The Louisiana judge dismissed with prejudice the cases of Sheri Allen Dorgan, Brian Gortney and Sergio...

