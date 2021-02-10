GPB Capital Exec Pleads Not Guilty In $1.8B Fraud Case

Law360, New York (February 10, 2021, 7:58 PM EST) -- The former managing partner for private equity firm GPB Capital Holdings LLC on Wednesday was arraigned on securities fraud and conspiracy charges linked to a purported $1.8 billion Ponzi-like scheme that defrauded thousands of investors. During a morning virtual hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom of Brooklyn federal court, Jeffrey Lash pled not guilty to securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy charges. He has been ordered released on a $500,000 bond. Lash, along with GPB founder and CEO David Gentile and Jeffry Schneider, the owner of GPB's placement agent, Ascendant Capital — which helped raise capital for GPB funds — is...

