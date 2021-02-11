Diddy Seeks To Stop Fashion Co.'s Use Of 'Vote Or Die' Slogan

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs wants a New York federal judge to block apparel company Global Brands Group from using the "Vote or Die" slogan he says his political group Citizen Change owns the rights to. In the latest dispute between Combs and GBG Sean John LLC, Citizen Change filed on Tuesday and docketed on Wednesday a lawsuit alleging trademark infringement and breach of contract, among other things. Combs founded the Sean John menswear company in the late 1990s but sold it to fashion conglomerate Global Brands Group in 2016, and Sean John then became GBG Sean John LLC. The suit...

