NY Judge Won't Let Google Duck 2nd IP Suit Over Street View

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:27 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge found that Google must face a second infringement suit from Kewazinga Corp. over its Street View technology, rejecting the tech giant's argument that a 2013 suit over the same patents bars the new case. In an opinion handed down Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said Google was unable to show that when Kewazinga abandoned the 2013 suit it misled Google into believing it wouldn't sue again. Google had argued that the six years in between suits show misleading conduct sufficient to trigger equitable estoppel. But Judge Schofield said Kewazinga's six-year silence doesn't meet that...

