NRA Delays Ch. 11 Matters To Allow Committee To Catch Up

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- The National Rifle Association agreed to delay consideration of some final orders in its Chapter 11 case Wednesday, telling a Texas bankruptcy judge that the official committee of unsecured creditors in the case needs time to get up to speed in the case. During a second-day hearing, debtor attorney Patrick J. Neligan Jr. of Neligan LLP said the debtor had made significant progress in the administration of its Chapter 11 case, including preparing its schedules of assets and statements of financial affairs and negotiating with creditors and vendors. But since the creditors committee was only appointed Feb. 4, the organization agreed...

