Golf Course Workers Say 'Volunteer' Status Cost Them Wages

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Two former Florida golf course workers lodged a proposed class action against their old employer for allegedly misclassifying them as "volunteers" and compensating them with cheap golf games instead of wages. Although Stearns Poor and Phillip Roder worked for a golf course managed by Tampa Sports Authority for a combined 22 years, they were not paid for the majority of their time in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act, the Florida Constitution and the Florida Minimum Wage Act, according to their hybrid class and collective action suit filed Wednesday in Florida federal court. "As a result of misclassifying golf course...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS