9th Circ. Ends Challenge To EPA's Diesel Emissions Rule

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 5:52 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday rejected a petition by a coalition of industry groups challenging California's emission standards for certain off-road diesel engines, finding that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was not "arbitrary or capricious" in concluding that the specific regulation was needed statewide. In a five-page unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel unanimously rejected the petitioner's argument that the EPA committed a procedural error in issuing its decision notice when it purportedly did not give the public a chance to comment on its application of the "alternative version of the needs test." The alternative test looks at whether California needs the...

