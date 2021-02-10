EPA Agrees To Halt Water Rule Suit Pending Biden Review

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:50 PM EST) -- A New Mexico federal judge agreed Wednesday to pause cattle ranchers' challenge to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's new rule defining Clean Water Act jurisdiction, in light of an executive order directing the agency to revisit the rulemaking. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack granted the parties' request to temporarily freeze the proceedings while the EPA reassesses the Trump-era Navigable Waters Protection rule, which the ranchers believe imposes unreasonably long and costly permitting requirements. "Because the agency's review of this rule may alter the outcome of this lawsuit, the court will grant the parties' motion to stay," Judge Brack said, pausing...

