Biden Holds Off On Tariff Hike Against EU In Aircraft Fight

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 12:17 PM EST) -- The Biden administration said Thursday that it would not alter the tariffs imposed against the European Union in a long-running fight over aircraft subsidies, declining a chance to raise the levies after consulting with business leaders. The U.S. set duties on $7.5 billion worth of European goods in October 2019 as retaliation for the trading bloc's subsidies to Airbus SE that were faulted by the World Trade Organization. U.S. law allows the periodic shifting of those duties to create more pressure, which the Trump administration did several times over the last year and a half. Most recently, the Trump administration shifted...

