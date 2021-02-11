DOL Nominee Walsh Clears Senate Panel In Bipartisan Vote

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 3:25 PM EST) -- In a bipartisan vote, a key Senate panel moved forward Thursday with the nomination of Marty Walsh, a former union worker and mayor of Boston, as President Joe Biden's pick to serve as U.S. labor secretary. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee voted 18-4 to send Walsh's nomination to the full Senate, where he's expected to have enough votes to assume the cabinet post. Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chair of the HELP Committee, said Walsh was well-qualified for the role and that his swift confirmation was necessary given the continuing threats workers face from the coronavirus pandemic. The highest-ranking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS