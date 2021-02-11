Top NY Court Says Mike Bloomberg Not Liable In Rape Suit

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- New York's highest court ruled Thursday that billionaire former mayor Michael Bloomberg cannot be held personally responsible in a lawsuit claiming he created a company culture that enabled the alleged rape and harassment of a Bloomberg LP employee by her manager. In a 6-1 ruling, the Court of Appeals decided that Bloomberg the man cannot be held vicariously liable for the actions of Bloomberg the business under the New York City Human Rights Law, because Bloomberg LP was the employer of the anonymous plaintiff, Margaret Doe, and corporate officers like Michael Bloomberg "are not employers." The high court adopted a test...

