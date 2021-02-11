Fed. Circ. Backs PTAB Ruling Scrapping Uniloc Patent Claims

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday affirmed the Patent Trial and Appeal Board's decision to invalidate claims in a Uniloc voice messaging patent, which Apple, Facebook and Snap Inc. had challenged, and repeatedly labeled the patent owner's arguments as "unpersuasive" and "inaccurate." A three-judge panel upheld the PTAB's findings that a swath of claims in a 2009 patent owned by Uniloc 2017 LLC were rendered unpatentable by prior art. Apple Inc., Snap, Facebook and its WhatsApp Inc. unit had challenged the claims in the patent, as well as other Uniloc patents, through the inter partes review process in 2017. The PTAB's rulings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS