Md. House Votes To Override Veto Of Digital Ad Tax

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- The Maryland General Assembly moved Thursday to revive the creation of the nation's first tax on digital advertising, as its House of Delegates voted to override last year's gubernatorial veto of the measure. Opponents say Maryland's proposed tax on digital advertising runs afoul of the federal Internet Tax Freedom Act, which prohibits discriminating against electronic commerce. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark) After a vote by the House of Delegates, the bill, H.B. 732, now goes to the Senate, which is expected to vote Friday. The House of Delegates voted to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto by a vote of 88 to 48, with five absent;...

