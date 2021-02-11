House Dems To Include $15 Min. Wage In Virus Relief Bill

Law360 (February 11, 2021, 6:21 PM EST) -- A nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief bill that the U.S. House of Representatives will send to the Senate is set to include a $15 federal minimum wage, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday, even as the provision's survival when it gets to the other chamber is uncertain. During a weekly briefing, Pelosi said the bill will include a provision that would increase the federal minimum wage gradually from $7.25 to $15 an hour, though Republicans and at least one Democrat in the Senate have expressed opposition to such a hike. "In the bill, it gradually raises the minimum wage to $15...

